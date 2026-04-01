Come along to our free, fun and interactive healthier homes workshop with EcoMatters. Discover simple ways to make your home warmer, drier and more affordable to run.

This practical session is packed with useful ideas and inspiration to help you improve your living space while saving money.

You’ll learn easy, effective tips on how to:

save water and energy

reduce dampness and mould

keep your home at a comfortable temperature all year round.

This workshop is suitable for adults and ages 16+.

Spaces are limited, and everyone is welcome so make sure you get in quick.

We can't wait to see you!